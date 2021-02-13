ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.03 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003322 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $925.86 million and approximately $214.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,958,640 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

