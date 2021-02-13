Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,175.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00059053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00282597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00093659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00090294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089109 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.77 or 0.99890360 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062521 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

