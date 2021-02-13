Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $5.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 972,141 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

