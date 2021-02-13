IDEX 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.44 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, IDEX has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $51.55 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.