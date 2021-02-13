IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.60 Million

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $633.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.69 million to $646.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

IEX opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

