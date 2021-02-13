Idle Market Cap Tops $29.46 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Idle has a market capitalization of $29.46 million and $1.28 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $26.58 or 0.00056880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 101% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,147 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.