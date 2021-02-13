IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.