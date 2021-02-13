Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 6,663,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,927. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.