Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 290.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,449. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.