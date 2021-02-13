Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. 197,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $302.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.