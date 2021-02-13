IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.83.

TSE:IGM opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.36. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.96 and a 52 week high of C$40.38. The company has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

