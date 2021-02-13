Ignition (IC) Price Down 29% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $98,838.37 and $11.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.28 or 1.00023811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016936 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,398,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,384,944 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.