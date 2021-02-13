IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $3.90. IGO shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 2,250 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

IGO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGOI)

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.