IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,543.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,543.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.