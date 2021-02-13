iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in January

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILIAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF remained flat at $$181.50 on Friday. iliad has a 1-year low of $181.50 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

