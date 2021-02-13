Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.98. 1,059,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

