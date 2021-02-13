ImageCash (IMGC) One Day Volume Hits $84,457.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $43,852.78 and $84,457.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00086817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087792 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062096 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,202.60 or 0.94284295 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,216,444 coins and its circulating supply is 5,097,444 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.