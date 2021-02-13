ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,406.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $254,071.00 and $128,406.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,896,116 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.