ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

