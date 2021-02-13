Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 6,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.