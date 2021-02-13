Impleum (IMPL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Impleum has a market capitalization of $29,979.12 and approximately $53.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Impleum has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,147,706 coins and its circulating supply is 9,040,760 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

