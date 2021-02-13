Incent Market Cap Hits $898,186.89 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $898,186.89 and approximately $14.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.