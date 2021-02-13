indaHash (IDH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $10,448.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About indaHash

IDH is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

Buying and Selling indaHash

