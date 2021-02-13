Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Independent Bank worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 109.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

