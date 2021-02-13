Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Hits $13.87 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.23 or 0.00033987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $13.87 million and $3.81 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.