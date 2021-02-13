Indexed Finance Price Reaches $17.34 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $14.82 million and $3.59 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $17.34 or 0.00036703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

