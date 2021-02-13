Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.94

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.94 and traded as high as $141.70. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $139.60, with a volume of 958,266 shares trading hands.

INDV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.41.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

