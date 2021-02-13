Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 96.0% in January

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the January 14th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INQD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,603,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Indoor Harvest
