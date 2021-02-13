Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 2.3%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shares were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 50,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 20,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

