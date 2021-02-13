Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.24. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 918 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions that are intended to deliver measurable results to small and medium sized businesses, government agencies and commercial enterprises. It provides managed services that include managing edge operations and implementing complex programs in advanced server management, desktop and server monitoring and remediation, help desk and call center, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and project management.

