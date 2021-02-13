ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

