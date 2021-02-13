Injective Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $56.28 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $15.10 or 0.00032239 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.33 million and $56.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00276574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,219.33 or 0.96560233 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.