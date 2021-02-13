Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $255.91 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $255.91 million and approximately $59.58 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $16.49 or 0.00034729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00090343 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065747 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.51 or 0.98485727 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

