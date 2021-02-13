Ink Protocol Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $691,708.67 and $51,715.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars.

