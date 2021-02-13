Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INSHF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 257,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Inner Spirit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
About Inner Spirit
