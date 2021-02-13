Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSHF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 257,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Inner Spirit has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of December 10, 2020, it operated 67 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada.

