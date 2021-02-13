Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) Trading Up 0.3%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

