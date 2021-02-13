Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several analysts recently commented on IVREF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.