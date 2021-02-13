Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $1.89

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $662.27 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00004038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00088723 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002555 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

