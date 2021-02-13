Insight Protocol (INX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,477.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $24,477.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.98 or 0.01074971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.80 or 0.05566266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018831 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

