Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $53,004.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.15 or 0.01065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059413 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.81 or 0.05537242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

