Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,665,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

