Insolar (XNS) Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 75.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 137.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

