Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.