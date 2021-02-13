Insureum Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $383,568.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

