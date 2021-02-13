INT Price Tops $0.0123 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.53 million and $2.11 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded 119.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.01054980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00056551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.00 or 0.05586147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

