Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABST. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ABST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

