Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,900 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

