Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

