Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

