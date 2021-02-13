Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $15,416,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $52.62 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,033 shares of company stock worth $5,690,909. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

